China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel during the familly picture at the Asem 12, Asia-Europe Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Germany's chancellor on Saturday said that her party could lose popular support if it does not start focusing on the future and stop pondering the migrant crisis of 2015 and whether it could have been approached differently.

Angela Merkel addressed members of her conservative Christian Democratic Union outfit in the state of Thuringia, east-central Germany.