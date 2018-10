German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after the board meeting of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday announced she would not seek re-election at the end of her current mandate in 2021.

She also confirmed at a Berlin press conference that she would not run for election as head of her Christian Democratic Union party, the center-right outfit she has lead since 2000.