German Chancellor and leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, arrives for coalition talks at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Martin Schulz, leader of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), speaks to the media as he arrives for coalition talks at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, arrives for ongoing coalition talks at the CDU headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's Chancellor, who heads the conservative bloc currently engaged in last-ditch coalition talks with the country's Social Democrats (SPD), on Tuesday said her party was willing to make painful concessions in order to secure an agreement.

Angela Merkel spoke to the press on what was slated to be the final day of discussions between her Christian Democratic Union and Bavarian sister party bloc (CSU/CDU) and the SPD of Martin Schulz, which aimed to revive a so-called grand coalition and break a four-month political deadlock resulting from inconclusive federal elections.