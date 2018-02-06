Germany's Chancellor, who heads the conservative bloc currently engaged in last-ditch coalition talks with the country's Social Democrats (SPD), on Tuesday said her party was willing to make painful concessions in order to secure an agreement.
Angela Merkel spoke to the press on what was slated to be the final day of discussions between her Christian Democratic Union and Bavarian sister party bloc (CSU/CDU) and the SPD of Martin Schulz, which aimed to revive a so-called grand coalition and break a four-month political deadlock resulting from inconclusive federal elections.