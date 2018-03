Prince Ernst August of Hannover attends the wedding of his son Prince Christian and Alessandra de Osma at the church of San Pedro in Lima, Peru, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

British model Kate Moss attends the wedding of Prince Christian of Hannover and Alessandra de Osma at the church of San Pedro in Lima, Peru, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Prince Christian of Hannover and his wife Alessandra de Osma (L) exit the church of San Pedro after their wedding, in Lima, Peru, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Prince Christian of Hannover (R) walks accompanied by his mother Chantal Hochuli (L) to the entrance of the church of San Pedro in Lima, Peru, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Alessandra de Osma (L) walks accompanied by her father Felipe de Osma (R) to the entrance of the church of San Pedro in Lima, Peru, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Peruvian socialite Alessandra de Osma wed Germany's Prince Christian of Hannover on Friday at Lima's Church of St Peter in a ceremony attended by family and international celebrities.

The bride, 26, is an attorney from one of Peru's oldest and wealthiest families, known for their extensive art collection displayed at the Pedro de Osma Museum in the capital's Barranco district.