Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (L) embraces German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after the run-off of the election of a new party leader during the 31st Party Congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (L) waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after the run-off of the election of a new party leader during the 31st Party Congress of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union on Friday chose its secretary-general Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as the party's new leader, thus replacing Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has held the post for the past 18 years.

AKK, as the moderate-leaning politician is widely known, won the balloting at the CDU's party convention in the northern German city of Hamburg over her right-wing rivals, Friedrich Merz and Jens Spahn.