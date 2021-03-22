Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate continued its upward trend on Monday, making it likely that Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional powers will agree to delay the planned easing of restrictions once again.
Germany's weekly infection rates continue to creep up
A medical staff member takes care of a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
