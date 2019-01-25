The governments of Germany and Spain have on Friday said that Venezuela should hold free and fair elections as soon as possible and added that if such a step were not taken, both countries would be willing to recognize self-proclaimed Venezuelan president Juan Guaidó.

Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for the German executive, told journalists that Nicolás Maduro cannot be the legitimate president of Venezuela because the last presidential elections, which he allegedly won, did not meet basic democratic standards.