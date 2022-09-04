The German government on Sunday unveiled a new aid package of 65 billion euros ($64.7b) for citizens and businesses to cope with rising energy prices and inflation triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Berlin (Germany), 04/09/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference on the results of the Coalition Committee, announcing a new package of relief measures to counter rising energy prices, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 04 September 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Berlin (Germany), 04/09/2022.- (L-R)Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chair Omid Nouripour, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-chairwoman Saskia Esken arrive for a news conference on the results of the Coalition Committee, to announce a new package of relief measures to counter rising energy prices, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 04 September 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Berlin (Germany), 04/09/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (R) attend a news conference on the results of the Coalition Committee, announcing a new package of relief measures to counter rising energy prices, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 04 September 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE