The federal board applauds after the adoption of the coalition agreement during the 30th party convention of Christian Democratic Union in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Thomas Strobl (L), CDU Vice Chairman, and Angela Merkel (R) vote on the coalition agreement during the 30th party convention of Christian Democratic Union in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer holds her application speech as secretary-general during the 30th party convention of Christian Democratic Union in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Angela Merkel smiles and waves after delivering her speech at the 30th Christian Democratic Union party convention in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Members of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, which is led by the current Chancellor, on Monday approved a coalition deal with the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

A majority of the CDU listened to Chancellor Angela Merkel and backed the tabled agreement with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and the center-left SPD of Martin Schulz, bringing Germany one step closer to ending months of political uncertainty following an inconclusive federal election.