EU-director Helga Schmid (L-R), Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy-Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi attend a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian (2-L) arrives for a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas arrives for a ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the Palais Coburg, in Vienna, Austria, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Germany urges Iran to stick with nuclear deal despite impact of US withdrawal

Germany's foreign minister on Friday urged Iran to remain committed to the nuclear deal struck with members of the international community, insisting that it would reap benefits despite the fact that one of the most powerful backers, the United States, has pulled out and was pursuing sanctions on Tehran.

Heiko Maas gave brief remarks to reporters in Vienna before a ministerial-level meeting with representatives of the Iran nuclear deal's signatory nations: France, Germany, Russia, China and the United Kingdom.