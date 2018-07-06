Germany's foreign minister on Friday urged Iran to remain committed to the nuclear deal struck with members of the international community, insisting that it would reap benefits despite the fact that one of the most powerful backers, the United States, has pulled out and was pursuing sanctions on Tehran.
Heiko Maas gave brief remarks to reporters in Vienna before a ministerial-level meeting with representatives of the Iran nuclear deal's signatory nations: France, Germany, Russia, China and the United Kingdom.