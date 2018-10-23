German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (L) accompanies visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) as they inspect a guard of honor during an official welcoming ceremony outside the Bellevue Palace residence of the German president, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint presser with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (unseen) after an official welcoming ceremony outside the Bellevue Palace residence of the German president, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Polish President Andrzej Duda (C-L) and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) walk during a welcoming ceremony with military honors at the Bellevue Palace residence of the German president, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany's president on Tuesday urged his Polish counterpart to find an end to his country's ongoing dispute with the European Union over controversial judiciary reforms.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed Andrzej Duda to Berlin days after the EU's top court ordered the hardline Law and Justice Party (PiS) government to drop plans to cut the retirement age for judges on the Supreme Court, thus ruling in favor of a lawsuit lodged by the European Commission, which claimed the measures imperil EU values.