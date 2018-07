German government spokesman Steffen Seibert looks on at the weekly meeting of the German Federal cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The German government on Friday urged Russia to intervene in southwestern Syria in order to immediately re-establish a ceasefire between Syrian government forces and rebels, as well as guaranteeing access to humanitarian aid.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a routine press conference in Berlin that the ongoing government offensive in the province of Daraa had led to a catastrophic humanitarian situation and forced more than 320,000 people to flee the area.