A handout photo made available by Afghanistan's Presidential Palace shows US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (3-L) briefing Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (C) about the progress on the six days of talks with the Afghan Taliban in Doha, Qatar at the presidential place in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/AFGHANISTAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Afghan president on Monday insisted that peace talks with the Taliban must be led and owned by Afghanistan, following the conclusion of a fresh round of negotiations between the United States and the rebel group in Qatar.

Addressing the nation in a speech that was broadcast live, President Ashraf Ghani urged the Taliban to restart talks with his administration and assured them that the government was open to complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.