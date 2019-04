Afghan men look at a drone camera flying above at the opening session of the Loya Jirga (Grand Council), held to discuss peace process with the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan people attend the opening session of the Afghan Loya Jirga (Grand Council), held to discuss peace process with the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan women listen as Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) delivers his speech at the opening session of Loya Jirga (Grand Council), held to discuss peace process with the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan men attend the opening session of Loya Jirga (Grand Council), held to discuss peace process with the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani delivers his speech during the opening session of Loya Jirga (Grand Council), held to discuss peace process with the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (not pictured) and more than 3,000 representatives from all over the country attend the opening session of Loya Jerga (Grand Council), held to discuss peace process with the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan Apr.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Afghanistan’s president on Monday inaugurated a grand council to consult with 3,200 Afghans on peace talks with the Taliban amid strong opposition from his political rivals and the militant group itself.

The Taliban and many opposition leaders have boycotted President Ashraf Ghani’s four-day grand assembly called Loya Jirga, attended by politicians, tribal elders, prominent public figures and representatives from across the country.