(FILE) - Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Renault factory in Maubeuge, northeastern France, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn admitted to the existence of a remuneration plan for his retirement, but denied having signed it, Japan's national public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Authorities allege that Ghosn, 64, under-reported the income he received for five years until March 2014 by 5 billion yen (some $44 million).