Nissan Motor Co.'s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn moved closer to being released on bail after the Tokyo District Court took the highly unusual step of rejecting a request by prosecutors to extend his period of detention without the possibility of bail, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Thursday.
Mr. Ghosn remained in jail Thursday as prosecutors filed an appeal of the Tokyo court's decision. If that appeal is also turned down, Mr. Ghosn's lawyer will seek bail, said a person familiar with Mr. Ghosn's defense.