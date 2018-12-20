CEO of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn during the press conference at the Dufour Pavilion at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, France, Oct. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY LEMPIN

Reporters gather before the gate of an entrance of the Tokyo Detention House where Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Businessmen and businesswomen leave an office building as a huge display shows breaking news about the etention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor Co.'s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn moved closer to being released on bail after the Tokyo District Court took the highly unusual step of rejecting a request by prosecutors to extend his period of detention without the possibility of bail, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Thursday.

Mr. Ghosn remained in jail Thursday as prosecutors filed an appeal of the Tokyo court's decision. If that appeal is also turned down, Mr. Ghosn's lawyer will seek bail, said a person familiar with Mr. Ghosn's defense.