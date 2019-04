A journalist raises her hand as a screen shows a video recorded by Carlos Ghosn, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Media members work while a screen shows a video recorded by Carlos Ghosn, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The arrested former head of Nissan Motor and Renault says he is the victim of a conspiracy and back-stabbing by some executives of the Japanese firm over fears that a planned merger of the company with the French car maker would undermine its autonomy.

In a video message recorded before his fourth arrest last week and released by his lawyers on Tuesday, Carlos Ghosn has trashed corruption allegations against him and claimed that he was innocent of all the prosecution charges.