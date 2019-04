Junichiro Hironaka, Carlos Ghosn's defense lawyer, walks past a screen showing a video recorded by Carlos Ghosn, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Ousted Nissan and Renault chief’s lawyers on Wednesday filed a special appeal in Japan’s Supreme Court against a lower court decision allowing his 10-day detention after he was held on new suspicion that he may have committed another financial crime not known earlier.

Carlos Ghosn's lawyers opted for the special appeal that allows bypassing all intermediate courts and going directly to the Supreme Court.