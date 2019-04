Carlos Ghosn (C), former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves his lawyers office in Tokyo, Japan, April 3, 2019 (issued Apr 4, 2019). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

Ousted Nissan and Renault chief’s lawyers said on Thursday that they would strongly appeal against his fresh arrest while he was out on bail before a trial begins for his alleged financial misconduct.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested again in Tokyo Thursday on new suspicion that he may have misappropriated Nissan funds for personal use on several occasions between 2015 and 2018.