Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, 27 June 2011 (reissued 13 February 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Junichiro Hironaka, Carlos Ghosn's defense lawyer, walks past a screen showing a video recorded by Carlos Ghosn, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 09 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Junichiro Hironaka, Carlos Ghosn's chief defense lawyer, attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 11 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A number of Carlos Ghosn’s Japanese legal team have resigned after the former Nissan chairman's escape from the country while out on bail.

Both Junichiro Hironaka, Ghosn’s principal lawyer and one of the most respected in the country, and Takashi Takano, who helped arrange bail for Ghosn, have resigned, their respective offices confirmed to EFE Thursday. EFE-EPA