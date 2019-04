Junichiro Hironaka (C), Carlos Ghosn's defense lawyer, attends a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 02, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's lawyers on Tuesday asked for a separate trial under a different judge, from those of other defendants in the same case, to ensure a fair hearing.

Ghosn is expected to stand trial in the 17th Criminal Court Division at the Tokyo District Court not before September, alongside former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly and Nissan, for his role in alleged financial irregularities.