A member of the media takes pictures of a screen showing a video recorded by Carlos Ghosn, during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, Apr.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The wife of arrested former head of Nissan Motor and Renault was on Thursday questioned by Japanese public prosecutors in connection with the latest financial misconduct allegations that led to his fresh detention last week.

Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole was interrogated by the prosecutors at the Tokyo District Court a day after she returned to Tokyo from France, their lawyers said.