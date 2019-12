Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, 27 June 2011 (reissued 13 February 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Nissan's former president Carlos Ghosn confirmed Monday he is in Lebanon, saying he decided to escape Japan to not become a "hostage" of Japanese justice.

Ghosn, who is thought to have left Japan and entered Beirut International Airport under a false identity, was on bail for various charges of financial mismanagement during his time at the head of the automobile company. EFE-EPA