A giant snail sculpture as part of the giant animal figures scattered around the Chilean capital of Santiago Chile (Chile). Oct. 25, 2018. EPA- EFE/Alberto Valdés

Residents of the Chilean capital awoke Thursday to the sight of giant animal figures that prompted startled pedestrians to snap photos of the unconventional artworks.

The collection includes a Magellanic woodpecker nesting on a communication tower atop a tall building, a dozen colorful snails enjoying the sun in a park, a llama 8m (26ft) tall, a Chilean rooster with colored feathers and giant insects.