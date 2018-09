A demonstrator poses next to an inflated blimp depicting the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, launched over the Parliament Square, in Westminster, London, Britain, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The inflated blimp depicting the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as it is launched over Parliament Square, Westminster in LonSept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Demonstrators infront of an inflated blimp depicting the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, as it is launched over Parliament Square, Westminster in London, Britain, Sept. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

An 8.8-meter (29-foot) long balloon designed to resemble London's mayor clad in nothing but a yellow bikini took to the air Saturday during a protest by dozens of people at Parliament Square in Westminster, an efe-epa photojournalist reported.

Demonstrators called for Sadiq Khan, London's first Muslim mayor, to resign and accused him of failing to control the crime rate in the United Kingdom's capital.