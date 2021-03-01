Giant iceberg the size of London breaks off from Antarctic ice shelf

--- (Antarctica), 09/02/2021.- A handout photo made available by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) shows a crack in the Brunt Ice Shelf during flyover on 12 January 2021 (issued 01 March 2021). An iceberg of approximately 1,270 square kilometers split from the Brunt Ice Shelf on 26 February 2021. (Antártida) EFE/EPA/AVANKINTS/BAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

--- (Antarctica), 09/02/2021.- A handout photo made available by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) shows a crack in the Brunt Ice Shelf during flyover on 12 January 2021 (issued 01 March 2021). An iceberg of approximately 1,270 square kilometers split from the Brunt Ice Shelf on 26 February 2021. (Antártida) EFE/EPA/AVANKINTS/BAS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES