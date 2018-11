A giant postcard of approximately made of contributions from over 125,000 individual postcards containing messages aiming to fight climate change pictured on the Aletsch glacier near the Jungfraujoch saddle Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD PICTURE TAKEN WITH A DRONE

A collage of messages from children around the world aiming to combat climate change on Friday made up a giant postcard in the Swiss Alps displaying a clear request to limit global warming to 1.5C (34.7F).

A photo taken with a drone showed a giant postcard of approximately 2,500 square meters (8,202 square feet) made of contributions from over 125,000 individual postcards containing messages aiming to fight climate change and global warming.