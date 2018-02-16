Three trucks with giant signs addressed to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio drive through the streets of Miami, Florida, USA on Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Ignacio Perez

Three trucks with giant signs addressed to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio drive through the streets of Miami, Florida, USA on Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Ignacio Perez

Three trucks with giant signs addressed to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio drive through the streets of Miami, Florida, USA on Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Ignacio Perez

Three trucks with giant signs addressed to Republican Sen. Marco Rubio drove through the streets of Miami Friday to demand he do something to enact gun control and so avoid more massacres like the one that occurred this week at a school in his home state of Florida.

"Slaughtered in school...And still no gun control?...How come, Marco Rubio?" is the message distributed across the sides of three trucks on their way to the senator's office, as part of a campaign promoted by the Avaaz activist group and backed by other organizations.