Photograph provided Aug 16 showing an overview of the giant sinkhole caused by the reckless exploitation of a mine in Pizan Morado, Mexico, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisca Meza

A sinkhole 40 meters (131.2 feet) wide and 100 meters (328 feet) deep continues to grow, endangering some 30 local houses, officials in Pinzan Morado, a town in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero said.

The sinkhole - which appeared July 1 and continues to grow wider and deeper due in part to rain - has revealed what locals reckon are the tunnels of La Calentana mine, which closed three years ago.