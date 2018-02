A boy holds a flag of Gibraltar in one hand as he participates in a human chain against a backdrop of the promontory's famed Rock and airport during activities marking the 300th anniversary of British sovereignty in the territory, Aug. 4 2004. EPA/FILE/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

The government of the tiny British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, perched on the southwestern tip of Spain, said Monday it was prepared to consider the joint management of its airport with Spanish business interests as both it and the United Kingdom prepared to leave the European Union.

The territory said in a statement that the groundwork for a joint management of the small airport was already provided for in an agreement signed in 2006 by Spain, the UK and Gibraltar.