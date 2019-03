Senator from New York and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (R), with former late-night host Jon Stewart (L), delivers remarks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 25, 2019 (Issued 17 March 2019).EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (R) is greeted by Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Mayor Jack Black (L) as she arrives to participate in a round table discussion regarding water safety during a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on March 15, 2019 (Issued 17 March 2019). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York on Sunday officially announced her 2020 candidacy for her party's presidential nomination in a video posted on the social networks titled "Brave Wins."

Gillibrand thus joins the ever-lengthening list of Democratic politicians who have announced their candidacies for the party's presidential nod and who will face off in the primaries.