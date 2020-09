People pay tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who on 25 September 2020 became the first woman to lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. EPA-EFE/Erin Schaff

People pay tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who on 25 September 2020 became the first woman to lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. EPA-EFE/Erin Schaff

People pay tribute to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who on 25 September 2020 became the first woman to lie in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. EPA-EFE/Erin Schaff

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female justice to serve on the United States Supreme Court and a trailblazer in the struggle for gender equality, made history once again here Friday as the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol.

The flag-draped casket carrying Ginsburg's body arrived Friday morning at the Capitol after she had lain in repose for two days at the Supreme Court building, where hundreds of people had gathered to pay their respects.