A handout photo made available by the Western Australia Police shows four-year-old Cleo Smith recovering in hospital in Western Australia, Australia, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/WESTERN AUSTRALIA POLICE / HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A four-year-old girl missing for 18 days in Western Australia has been found alive and well inside a house, and a man has been taken into custody, police announced Wednesday.

Cleo Smith went missing from a tent in the middle of the night on Oct. 16 while camping with her parents north of the town of Carnarvon.