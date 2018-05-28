Rudy Giuliani, the latest addition to President Donald Trump's legal team, said Sunday that the origin of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the mogul's campaign in that effort was "illegitimate."

When asked on CNN's "State of the Union" whether Trump's legal team has a larger strategy to undermine the credibility of the investigation being headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the former New York mayor said that the president "couldn't (attack the probe) if they didn't have the material."