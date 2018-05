Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) speaks to the press, as her attorney Michael Avenatti looks on, outside of federal court after a hearing involving President Donald J. Trump's long-time personal attorney Michael Cohen in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER FOLEY

US President Donald J. Trump (R) listens to former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani (Front L), during a meeting on cyber security, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former New York Mayor and Donald Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 09, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

United States President Donald Trump reimbursed his attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 settlement with an adult-film actor, former mayor of New York and a recent addition to Trump's legal team, Rudy Giuliani, said on Wednesday in an interview to Fox News.

Trump "didn't know about the specifics of (the payment), as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this," Giuliani added.