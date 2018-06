Undated file photo showing Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and recently appointed member of President Donald Trump's legal team. EFE-EPA/File

Former New York City Mayor and newly appointed member of President Donald Trump's legal team Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that the mogul can "probably" pardon himself if any accusation is filed against him as part of the ongoing Russia - or any other - probe.

He said in an interview with ABC that the Constitution allows for this possibility.