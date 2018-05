File photo showing US President Donald Trump (r) and the latest addition to his legal team, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (l), at the White House. EFE-EPA/File

Rudy Giuliani, the newest member of President Donald Trump's legal team, said Sunday that the mogul would not have to comply with a subpoena to testify in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The former New York mayor said on ABC's "This Week" that Trump "can assert the same privileges other presidents have," namely to refuse to comply with a subpoena.