Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conti, arrives at the Chigi palace for the transfer of powers with outgoing PM Paolo Gentiloni, in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Italy's new prime minister, Giuseppe Conti, arrives at the Chigi palace for the transfer of powers with outgoing PM Paolo Gentiloni, in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/CLAUDIO PERI

Newly appointed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) receives from the outgoing Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (L) the small silver bell to open the First Council of Minister, at the Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

An obscure law professor on Friday was sworn in as Italy's new prime minister after securing the backing of the two anti-establishment and eurosceptic parties that won a larger share of the vote in the recent general election.

Giuseppe Conte took the oath of office before President Sergio Mattarella at Rome's Quirinale Palace, putting an end to almost three months of political deadlock and uncertainty in the Mediterranean nation.