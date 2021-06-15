Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw Myanmar, 18 January 2020 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING / POOL

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers her keynote speech at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings at in Singapore, 12 November 2018 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Myanmar military rulers have threatened civilian politicians with consequences if they did not give up their affiliations with the shadow government formed by civilian lawmakers deposed in the aftermath of the Feb.1 coup