Young demonstrators take part in a climate protest organized by the Fridays For Future Hungary and the Extinction Rebellion Hungary in downtown Budapest, Hungary, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

People take part in a demonstration called 'Global Strike for Climate 2' in Brussels, Belgium, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Students take part in a demonstration against climate change during a 'Fridays for Future' in front of the greek parliament, in Athens, Greece, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Students take part in a demonstration against climate change, in Cologne, Germany, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the Global Strike for Future protest in Stockholm, Sweden, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Janerik Henriksson/TT SWEDEN OUT

Thousands of schoolchildren around the world walked out of their classrooms on Friday in what organizers say were the biggest climate change protests to date.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish schoolgirl who inspired the international movement, joined a crowd of young campaigners as they marched through the streets of the Swedish capital.