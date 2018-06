(FILE) Rohingya refugees walk on a bamboo-made bridge to cross a small canal as they move from their temporary camp due to rain ruining most of their makeshift tents, near Kutupalong, Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sep. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

(FILE) Rohingya refugees wait in a queue to collect relief goods near the Kutupalong camp in Ukhiya, Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

(FILE) Yanghee Lee, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, speaks during a press conference after she presented her report to the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar said Wednesday that the United Nations and the international community have failed to ensure accountability for gross violations of human rights against the Rohingya community.

Yanghee Lee was speaking at the 38th session of the Human Rights Council at Geneva.