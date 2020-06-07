People attend the funeral prayers of a victim, who died with Coronavirus in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

Rescue workers shift a coffin to transport body of a victim, who died with Coronavirus, to a coffin for burial, at a hospital in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWER

The number of people who have died of Covid-19 in the world has exceeded 400,000, according to data provided on Sunday by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.