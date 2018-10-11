The director of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said the global economy was not sufficiently strong to face the current escalation in trade disputes and the disparity between the developed and developing countries.

"The economy is strong at the moment, we expect growth to remain steady, (...) but the real question is, is the economy strong enough? To that our answer is probably not enough. Because growth has plateaued (...) and more unevenly allocated around the world," Christine Lagarde said in a press conference before the start of the IMF World Bank Group Annual Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.