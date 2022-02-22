A plastic collector prepares bags full of bottles to be sent to recycling plants in Tunis, Tunisia, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A plastic collector prepares bags full of bottles to be sent to recycling plants in Tunis, Tunisia, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

A plastic collector prepares bags full of bottles to be sent to recycling plants in Tunis, Tunisia, 04 February 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Plastic consumption has quadrupled over the past three decades while its production has doubled from 2000 to 2019 to reach 460 million tonnes, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Tuesday.