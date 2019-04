Journalists and members of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) hold signs which read 'Free to Inform', during a protest in Paris, France, Jan.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

The global press freedom is regressing with more and more countries putting journalists at risk and authoritarian regimes tightening their grip on the media, according to a report released on Thursday by media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders.

The watchdog in its 2019 Press Freedom Index said the situation for free media could be considered satisfactory only in 24 percent of the nations it surveyed.