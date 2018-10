The shadow of a Saudi trader falls on a screen displaying shares at the stock market trading room in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED YOSRI

Global stocks advanced Wednesday, as a rally in the U.S. spread across Asia and continued in Europe, according to a Dow Jone reports supplied to EFE.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in early trading. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.3%.