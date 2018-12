A green sea turtle crawls into the sea after it was released at the Sea Turtle Conservation Center in Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi province, Thailand, 26 July 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Newly hatched green turtles in the rescue ponds at the Marine Biological Center in Phuket, southern Thailand, 11 June 2009. The young turtles were taken from natural turtle breeding grounds on the Similan Islands, and bought to the ponds to grow to one year of age when they will be released into the Andaman Sea. EPA-EFE/FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Global warming has the most varied effects and some are surprising, such as the "feminization" of the green sea turtle, as a study suggests that by 2100 up to 93 percent of the hatchlings of this species could be females.

The sex of turtle hatchlings is determined by temperature and, currently, approximately 52 percent of green sea turtles (one of the seven species of marine turtles) are females, according to a study published in the Global Change Biology journal Wednesday.