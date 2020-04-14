A photo of Spanish engineer Tomas Pueyo provided by Course Hero, a Silicon Valley-based Course Hero, an operator of an online learning platform that enables students to access course-specific study resources. Pueyo has written a series of articles in recent weeks on the spread of Covid-19 that have garnered tens of millions of views and instantly made him an in-demand consultant on the pandemic fight. EPA-EFE/Course Hero

Working from the confinement of his home in the San Francisco Bay Area, a Spanish engineer has written a series of articles in recent weeks on the spread of Covid-19 that have garnered tens of millions of views and instantly made him an in-demand consultant on the pandemic fight.

Speaking to Efe in a video interview about his experience over the past few weeks and the global effort to contain the novel coronavirus, Tomas Pueyo praised the measures taken by Asian countries but criticized the response of some European nations and the United States.