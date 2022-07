A file photo taken in 2016 of American actor Paul Sorvino in Los Angeles, California. Sorvino died on 25 July 2022 in Indiana of natural causes at the age of 83, his publicist said. EFE/Paul Buck

American actor Paul Sorvino, best known for his role as a soft-spoken gangster in "Goodfellas", as well as his work in "Nixon" and early seasons of the NBC television series "Law & Order," died on Monday. He was 83.

The father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino passed away in Indiana of natural causes after suffering health issues for several years, his publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed.