The view through an augmented reality microscope that can help doctors more easily discover cancer cells is seen at Google's AI for Social Good event in Sunnyvale, California, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

A wall display shows spectrograms of whale calls, which help marine conservationists, at Google's AI for Social Good event in Sunnyvale, California, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Jeff Dean, Google Brain co-founder and Senior Fellow at Google AI. speaks at Google's AI for Social Good event in Sunnyvale, California, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Tech giant Google is championing artificial intelligence (AI) to solve global problems in the areas of health, the prediction of natural disasters, cultural and environmental conservation, and agriculture.

"We believe that AI can help solve some of the most difficult social and environmental challenges of our time," said Jeff Dean, head of the company's Artificial Intelligence department in Tokyo said Wednesday.